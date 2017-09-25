Chicago Looking For Millennium Park Christmas Tree

The focal point of Christmas in downtown Chicago is the tree that gets lit up in Millennium Park. Does the tree in YOUR YARD have what it takes to be selected this year?

Submissions must be 55 feet or taller, a spruce or fir, located less than 100 miles from downtown.

Must send at least two photos of the tree (one close up and one from far) by Oct. 20.

To nominate a tree, submissions must include the owner’s name, address, phone and email along with a brief essay on why the tree should be Chicago’s offiical Christmas tree.

Entries can be emailed to DCASE@cityofchicago.org or snail mail to: Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, ATTN: Christmas Tree Contest, 78 E. Washington Street, Chicago, IL. 60602.

The selection will be announced in early November.

The 104th lighting of the tree ceremony is set for Nov. 17 at Millennium Park.

For more information, visit cityofchicago.org/dcase.