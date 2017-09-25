Check Out This Super Mario Bros. Corn Maze This Fall

Over the weekend, we posted about a Cubs-themed corn maze that you need to check out.

If you’re less interested in Cubs and more interested in Super Mario Bros., we have something for you!

Fans of the franchise can show off their love for all things video game at the All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock, Ill.

Chicagoist, reports that the ten-acre maze features Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad.

There’s also Mario Bros. trivia and a corner for photo ops to document all the fun you’re having.

The maze has been opened since Sept. 2 so head out there to enjoy the last days of “summer” weather or wait until it cools down and starts feeling like fall this upcoming weekend!

The orchard is open rain or shine from 10am to 5pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on weekends.