Caitlyn Jenner May Have Confirmed the News of Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

Is she or isn’t she – that’s the question every Kardashian/Jenner fan wants to know the answer to.

On Friday evening, news of Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy took over social media.

In case you missed it, TMZ broke the news that Kylie, 20, was expecting her first child with boyfriend of 5 months Travis Scott.

Ryan Seacrest was just as invested in this story as the fans and given his close relationship to the family, specifically momager Kris Jenner, decided to ask THE question on everyone’s mind.

Bubbles appeared on the cellphone as Ryan and Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa nervously awaited the response.

Finally, Kris came through, informing Ryan that “Kylie’s not confirming anything.”

Well, a non-confirmation isn’t a denial either.

Kris is singing a different tune than Kylie’s father Caityln Jenner however, who is reportedly “‘shocked and disappointed” by the reports, which some say were only leaked to bump up ratings for the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to The Sun, a rep for the former Olympian said Cait confirmed the pregnancy and was told “some time ago” that her youngest daughter was expecting.

“All I can tell you is that it was some time ago,” the rep let slip.

Kylie is said to be due in February.

What do you think? Is there a little Kylie baking in the oven?