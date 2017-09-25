B96 DJ Search Presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com, Illinois Media School, and Harper College

Have you ever dreamed of DJ-ing LIVE at B96 events? Chicago’s number one Hit Music Channel is searching for Chicago’s best DJ. Upload a video or audio sample* of your best mix. 10 final candidates will be selected by station judges during the week of October 16th. A live finale event featuring all 10 candidates will take place in late October to select Chicago’s hottest up and coming DJ!

The winning DJ of the finale will have the opportunity to spin LIVE at B96 events!

Sponsored by Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers, Illinois Media School, and Harper College. Start. Finish. Go Forward.