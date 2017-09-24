TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Can Anyone Break The Niall Horan #1 Streak? Find Out Below!

Yet another big week for Niall Horan. His Flicker Work Tour tickets went on sale but you can WIN a free pair all this #TwoTicketTuesday on B96. And yes, Niall is indeed holding down the most popular spot in Chicago again this week with ‘Slow Hands’.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

19. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

18. It Ain’t Me Selena Gomez &Kygo

17. Mi Gente – Balvin

16. Praying – Kesha

15. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

14. Despacito -Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee

13.Friends – Justin Bieber, Bloodpop

12. What About Us -Pink

11. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

10.What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

9.1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid

8.Unforgettable – French Montana

7. Strip That Down – Liam Payne & Quavo

6. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

5. Attention – Charlie Puth

4.Feel It Still – portugal. The Man

3.Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

2. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato