TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Can Anyone Break The Niall Horan #1 Streak? Find Out Below!

Yet another big week for Niall Horan. His Flicker Work Tour tickets went on sale but you can WIN a free pair all this #TwoTicketTuesday on B96. And yes, Niall is indeed holding down the most popular spot in Chicago again this week with ‘Slow Hands’.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
19. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith
18. It Ain’t Me Selena Gomez &Kygo
17. Mi Gente – Balvin
16. Praying – Kesha
15. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
14. Despacito -Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee
13.Friends – Justin Bieber, Bloodpop
12. What About Us -Pink
11. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
10.What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA
9.1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid
8.Unforgettable – French Montana
7. Strip That Down – Liam Payne & Quavo
6. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
5. Attention – Charlie Puth
4.Feel It Still – portugal. The Man
3.Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
2. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato
- Slow Hands – Niall Horan