Season 13 of The Voice premiere’s Monday with new judges Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson…and a contestant from Chicago!

Rebecca Brunner (a recent grad from Columbia College Chicago) will be auditioning!

Check out her cover of The Chainsmokers “Don’t Let Me Down”:

Want to go to a viewing party?

Columbia is having one at 7pm at their 916 S. Wabash Building (in the Loft on the 4th Floor).

GOOD LUCK GIRL!! Chi-town will be cheering for you!