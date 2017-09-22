The Clutch Thief Leaves Showbiz Shelly An Antsy Voicemail

By J Niice
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: A guest seen outside the Giorgio Armani show on February 24, 2014 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images)

Showbiz Shelly got a strange message yesterday from the guy who stole her clutch! Will he offer to meet her up and return her clutch?

Showbiz Shelly went on the website the thief posted her clutch on and grabbed his contact number! Will he admit her stole her clutch?

 

Showbiz Shelly found her missing clutch being sold online. Should she have J Niice help her buy it back??

 

Showbiz Shelly lost her clutch at an event with ALL of her work items in it, but no one has found it! What’s the most expensive thing you’ve lost?

