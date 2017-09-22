REPORT: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Travis Scott

Oh baby.

Kylie Jenner – from makeup mogul to mom.

The 20-year-old is reportedly expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

Sources say the 25-year-old has been telling all of his friends that he’s going to be a dad.

TMZ also reports that there’s rumors she is pregnant with a baby girl!

People, on the other hand, claim that she is due in February.

Another source close to the family tells PEOPLE: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

Sources add that this is the “happiest” Kylie has ever been.

There has been no confirmation from Team Kardashian yet.

Kylie and Travis have been dating since April but despite it being fairly new, the family apparently “loves him.”

The reality starlet previously dated Tyga, who shares a child with Blac Chyna, who shares a child with Rob Kardashian, Kylie’s half brother.