Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan at a Show in Los Angeles

Niall Horan played the Troubadour in Los Angeles, California as part of the #SpotifyFansFirst event and there were many famous faces in the crowd.

Most notably, his friend and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson was in the crowd, cheering his mate on.

Louis hung out in the artists pit with other Lily Collins and country stars Shania Twain and Thomas Rhett.

📷: Lily Collins, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, and Louis Tomlinson at Niall Horan #SpotifyFansFirst event — September 21, 2017

After the show, Louis sung Niall’s praises on Twitter writing, “Blown away by Niall tonight . Felt so f-cking proud !”

Ugh, so many 1D feels.

The love was mutual because during the set, Niall even pointed his buddy out and led the crowd in a chant.

As for Collins, could she be Niall’s celebrity crush turned actually girlfriend? The pair reportedly left the show together!