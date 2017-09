By Scott T. Sterling

Kendrick Lamar, meet the drop.

Lamar’s massive hit “Humble.” gets taken out onto the dance floor with a new Skrillex remix.

Retooled with trap and dubstep elements as well as one pretty big drop, this new version is sure to blow up EDM festival main stages around the world.

