[GAME TIME] Blow It For Everyone: Fall Time!

By J Niice
Filed Under: answers, Blow it for everyone, Eclipse, Entertainment, fun, Pop Culture, Pop Trivia, questions, quiz, solar, trivia
BURLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Sun shines over the trees during the autumn season in the New Forest on October 28, 2014 in Hampshire, England. As the leaves change from green to autumnal colours, weather experts are forecasting a warm week with a possibly unseasonably hot Halloween on October 31. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Don’t blow it for everyone! Can you guess if these facts about fall are T or F?!

 

 

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live