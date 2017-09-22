Cubs -Themed Corn Maze Opens This Weekend Because It’s FALL!

While 90 degree weather doesn’t exactly scream fall, it technically is the fall season.

That means pumpkin patches and apple orchards are opening their doors to the public!

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm (17250 Weber Road, in Lockport, IL) is set to unveil their 2017 Chicago-Cubs themed corn maze this Saturday.

The Siegels, who have 27-years of corn mazing experience behind their belts, came up with the idea last winter.

Through a series of intricate grids and mapping techniques, they were able to achieve a maze that’s worthy of a “W.”

Who is ready to get lost? #flythew #siegelscottonwoodfarm #cornmaze #fall #pumpkinfest A post shared by Siegel's Cottonwood Farm (@siegelscottonwoodfarm) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

They encourage those who take on the maze to post about it using the hashtag #FlyTheW.

Check them out starting tomorrow (9/22) through Halloween, everyday from 10am to 6pm!

See a video of the maze HERE!