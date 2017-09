The Peace Corps helps people outside the United States understand American culture and helps Americans to understand the cultures of other countries.

Nearly 220,000 Americans have joined the Peace Corps and served in 141 countries.

Volunteers work with governments, schools, non-profit organizations, non-government organizations, and entrepreneurs in education, business, information technology, agriculture, and the environment.

Learn more at http://www.peacecorps.gov.