“Riverdale’s” K.J Apa Involved In a Car Accident After Falling Asleep Behind the Wheel

Riverdale fans will be happy to know that K.J Apa is doing “ok” after being involved in a car crash near Vancouver last week.

The Hollywood Reporter says that 20-year-old actor who plays Archie in The CW series reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a light pole.

The accident reportedly happened after midnight, when the actor was driving to his hotel, which was 45-minutes away.

Prior to that, he spent a whopping 16 HOURS on set filming for the show’s second season.

Apa was taken to a hospital and discharged without serious injuries thankfully.

The vehicle wasn’t as lucky as it was rendered inoperable.

This definitely highlights some concerns over how long actors could and should work. I understand that studios and networks are on a tight schedule but 16 hours is pretty vigorous. And no one should be driving under those conditions because falling asleep behind the wheel, while not as openly talked about as drunk driving or texting while driving, is a dangerous.

His colleague, Cole Sprouse (Jughead) was supposed to travel with him but changed his plans last minute. He’s since asked that transportation be provided for actors that are working long hours on set.

Neither Apa, Sprouse or the network have yet to comment.