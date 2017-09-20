Win FRONT ROW Tickets to See Harry Styles at the Chicago Theater

Listen up B96ers, we have a pair of very special tickets to give away on Monday 9/25.
Between 12pm-5pm, we’re giving away a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to see HARRY STYLES Tuesday night at the Chicago Theater.
Let me reiterate… these are FRONT ROW SEATS to a SOLD OUT SHOW. To see Harry STYLES!
When you hear a Harry Styles song play between noon and 5pm, be the 96th caller and win these incredibly valuable and life-changing tickets!
Contest Rules:
- Tickets to be given away on-air Monday, September 25th!
- Must live in IL, IN or WI
- One winner per household