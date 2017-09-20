Vic Mensa Tells Chicago Blackhawks Their Racist Logo “Gotta Go”

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has joined a long list of people who have called out the Chicago Blackhawks for their logo.

The rapper blasted the teams logo, a face of a Native American with paint and feather, as racist.

“The @NHLBlackhawks need to replace this logo IMMEDIATELY. it’s racist,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the logo.

The @NHLBlackhawks need to replace this logo IMMEDIATELY. it's racist pic.twitter.com/wld64NpzLb — vino (@VicMensa) September 19, 2017

“Imagine having your people massacred and turned into a mascot…,” he added in a second tweet.

imagine having your people massacred and turned into a mascot… — vino (@VicMensa) September 19, 2017

When a fan replied that the logo was “one of the most iconic” ones in the NHL, Mensa admitted that removing the logo wouldn’t be without heartache.

“that’s y it hurts. but it gotta go,” he said in a third tweet.

that's y it hurts. but it gotta go https://t.co/ENrsojOT1Z — vino (@VicMensa) September 20, 2017

This isn’t the first, or the last time the logo will stir up controversy for being offensive and discriminatory.

Many believe the logo shouldn’t exist anymore, especially in 2017. Do you agree? Is it offensive? Or do you believe that it’s a representation of the team and it would be too hard to part ways?

Read the backstory behind the Blackhawks name HERE!