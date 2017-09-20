Migos’ Offset Honors Grandmother with $500K Cancer Research Campaign

By Scott T. Sterling

Offset from the group Migos is proving to be much more than just “Bad and Boujee.”

In honor of his late grandmother, the rapper has teamed up with the American Cancer Society to launch a campaign to raise $500,000 for medical research.

“It was really tough losing my grandma to cancer and one of the hardest things I have dealt with in my life,” Offset said to the American Cancer Society in a press statement. “She motivated me to do my best and go for it, one of my biggest coaches.”

Sallie Ann Smith, the rapper’s grandmother and a major influence in his life, died of bladder cancer in 2012.

“Losing a loved one to cancer is devastating, and we need to continue to help educate our communities about early detection and screening guidelines,” shared Offset’s mom, Latabia Woodward, an American Cancer Society supporter and volunteer for over a decade. “I am incredibly proud of Offset’s desire to help save the lives of others, genuine heart, and talent as an artist.”

“It’s a great opportunity for me to help, to give back,” Offest told Atlanta’s V-103 regarding the project. Offset’s mother also revealed that she has long been involved with the American Cancer Society, starting as a volunteer with her sorority.

Offset’s initiative will help promote cancer prevention and access to care in underserved communities. In addition, money raised through this effort will also help fund an ACS Research Grant focused on bladder cancer research.

Fans wanting to donate can do so here; those who give at least $10 can also enter to win a Los Angeles shopping trip with Offset.