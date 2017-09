Looking for thrills and chills at Fright Fest? Look no further.

B96 has your hook up for Six Flags Great America tickets THIS Friday 9/22.

Win During These Hours:

9am, 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 6pm, 7pm

You can also win Fright Fest tickets during the Top 8 at 8!