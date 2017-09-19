Schaumburg Voted In Top 10 Places To Live In The U.S.

Shout out to the good people of Schaumburg, Illinois! You ranked 9th best place to live in all of the United States! This is according to Money magazine, they ranked towns with populations between 10,000 and 100,000.

Schaumburg does have it all. Tons of beautiful green parks, bike paths, excellent schools, endless restaurant & shopping choices, nightlife, summer festivals, Legoland, Woodfield Mall. They also have their own baseball team, Schaumburg Boomers.

Here are the other towns in the top 10:

2. Allen, Texas

3. Monterey Park, California

4. Franklin, Tennessee

5. Olive Branch, Mississippi

6. Dickinson, North Dakota

7. Lone Tree, Colorado

8. North Arlington, New Jersey

9. Schaumburg, Illinois

10. Bozeman, Indiana