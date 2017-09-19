Netflix Shuts Down Stranger Things Pop-Up Bar In Logan Square

If you’ve been wanting to go to the Stranger Things pop-up bar in Logan Square, you better hurry! The Upside Down will be closing Oct. 1st.

Netflix reached out the the pop-up to ban them from extended because it was NEVER authorized. At least they wrote it eviction note in a very quirky way:

“Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up.

You’re obviously creative types, so I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build.

We’re not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again.”

To read the full letter head over here.