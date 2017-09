By Scott T. Sterling

Now we know why One Direction’s Liam Payne and Zedd were busking around London last month.

The dynamic duo have shared the music video for their new single “Get Low,” featuring footage captured as they surprised fans around London with impromptu performances.

The clip captures the energy and excitement of fans encountering the stars out and about throughout the city.

Join the roving party and watch the video below.