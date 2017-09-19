Kardashian’s Recreate OG “Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s” Show Opening With a Twist

The Kardashian’s are going back to their roots. At least most of them anyway.

10 years has passed since the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s and not much has changed.

Okay, that’s a lie – everything has changed.

For starters, there’s a lot more of them.

New husbands – Kanye, mostly. New boyfriends – Kris’s younger man Corey Gamble (is he still around?), Kourtney’s younger male model friend Younes Bendjima , Khloe’s athlete beau Tristan Thompson , Kylie’s supposed BF Travis Scott , and Kendall’s two boyfriends A$AP Rocky and Blake Griffin .

and , plus one on the way and Kourtney’s and . There’s ex’s galore – Scott Disick , who was last rumored to be dating Sophia Richie, Khloe’s ex hubby Lamar Odom who almost died of an overdose in a brothel, Kylie’s ex Tyga , who has a baby with Blac Chyna , who now shares baby Dream with ex Rob Kardashian and a custody battle.

is finally living his truth as . They are all MUCH, MUCH RICHER.

They aren’t all living in the same house; they’ve all upgraded to their own mansions because well, there’s way to many of them now.

They also got a upgrade in the fashion department, trading those famous tracksuits for couture pieces.

Oh, and Kylie Jenner is on her way to becoming richer and more famous than Kim Kardashian. Plus she has new lips.

I think that sums is all up.

Some things have stayed the same though. “No matter how far they go, the never go alone,” the teaser states before it launches into a montage of each woman’s “daily routine.”

Khloe is lounging by the pool in a skimpy suit being waited on by a younger pool boy, Khloe is showing off her bad bod at the gym, Kendall is getting ready to rock the runway, and Kylie’s getting pulled over by the cops in her Lamborghini.

As for Kim, she’s being decked out in diamonds… casually.

Remember, she’s “always LATE,” Khloe declares, a welcome nod to the original sequence that poked fun of the one that brought them all this success in the first place.

So while we get a little nostalgic, we’re really admiring how far this family who shaped the landscape of reality television has come… the royal reality family if you will.

And the decision to exclude all the men, who in a way have possibly hindered some of their success, well, that’s a statement that it’s always been about the Kardashian women; that the future is, was and always will be female, especially when it comes to these ladies.

Love them or hate them, they aren’t going anywhere!

