Watch Lil Wayne Sing A Football Version of the ‘Friends’ Theme Song

By Scott T. Sterling

For NFL fans feeling the pain of a favorite team that’s not starting the new season out too well, Lil Wayne is here for you.

The legendary rapper has shared a pretty funny new video where he lip-syncs along to a football-related remix of the theme song for ’90s TV show, Friends.

The clip opens with Wayne looking pensive as a hip-hop beat plays in the background. That look soon turns to confusion when the music suddenly shifts into the opening guitar notes of the Rembrandts’ 1995 song, “I’ll Be There for You,” better known as the Friends theme song.

Wayne just shrugs it off, and goes into an animated lip-sync to the song, with the lyrics updated to reflect NFL teams on the verge of going 0-2 at the start of the season. He even nails the handclaps.

“Please, don’t go 0-2 (just ’cause you can’t catch a ball)/Don’t go 0-2 (you’ve never been there before)/Don’t go 0-2 (I bet my whole paycheck on you),” are the lyrics to the revamped chorus.

Lil Wayne is a notorious sports fan (he wears a Kobe Bryant shirt in the video) and a hardcore Green Bay Packers supporter.

Check out the fun clip below.