PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 10: Taylor Kinney arrives at NBC Universal's Press Tour Cocktail Party at Langham Hotel on January 10, 2010 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Showbiz Shelly has a fun interview with Taylor Kinney AND his mom at the Green Tie Ball.

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...