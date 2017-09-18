Netflix Tells Logan Square ‘Stranger Things’ Pop-Up Bar To Take A Hike With Classy Letter

A wildly popular Stranger Things pop-up bar in Logan Square has been told by Netflix to cease operations.

“The Upside Down” opened at 2367. N. Milwaukee Ave. this past August and was slated for a six-run. Netflix caught wind of this and sent the owners a note telling them to close.

However!

Unlike many cease and desist letters the folks and Netflix will let “The Upside Down” continue operations until their original six-week mark is up. On top of that, the letter was full of show references and took on a classy tone.

DNAinfo has the full letter, but take a look at snippets below.

“Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up.”

“We’re not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again.”

