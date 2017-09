Linkin Park will do a special show honoring the life of Chester Bennington. The show will feature a ton of special guests and will take place October 27th at the Hollywood Bowl in LA. There will be tickets available to the public. The band tweeted out all the info today.

Linkin Park announce a special show in honor of @ChesterBe: Los Angeles – Oct. 27th – Details: https://t.co/Pm542ynlcE pic.twitter.com/3h3dhSuHb4 — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) September 18, 2017

They also released the official video for “One More Light” which is a tribute to Chester. It’s currently the number one trending video on YouTube. Grab a tissue and watch below.