Jamie Foxx says he never wants to meet Jay-Z. Why?

“I like to keep that mystique of him. I don’t ever want to be too close, I keep Jay-Z on a certain level.”

He went on to talk about how Jamie and father had one of their first bonding moments at a Jay-Z show right after 9/11. He says “we watched that guy, and we had a great moment”. Jamie and Jay still haven’t met despite sharing a table earlier this month!

The full story with all the quotes from Jamie can found here from ABC