The Emmy’s were a great hit last night! Many records were broken and Chicago love lingered in the air from Elizabeth Moss’ shirtless Anthony Rizzo talk to Chance The Rapper TV rap to Chicago’s Lena Waithe inspiring speech for being the first black woman to win outstanding writing for a comedy series.

Watch the full videos below:

Lena Waithe

Elizabeth Moss says Anthony Rizzo shirtless helped her find out she was nominated for an Emmy!