Donald Glover Makes History At the Emmys, Reveals He’s Expecting Baby #2 with GF

Donald Glover is about to become a dad again!

The actor revealed the major new during the 2017 EMMYs on Sunday night.

“I’m so happy. Wow! Thank you guys so much. This is nuts,” the Atlanta star said during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. “I really want to thank the Academy again, everybody in here, you guys. I love you. I want to thank my mom and my dad again, I want to thank the city of Atlanta. I want to thank FX.”

He then went on to make the big reveal to the audience while thanking his GF.

“I want to thank — I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even how crazy I get. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life,” Glover said. “I want to thank my unborn son, we’re listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight.”

But even during such a tremendous and life-changing moment, Glover made it a priority to call out the President.

“I want to thank [Donald] Trump for making black people No. 1 on the most oppressed list. He’s the reason I’m probably up here. And I just want to thank all the writers and all the people in here and everybody doing great work. Because it’s so necessary and I really appreciate everybody here. Thank you so much.”

Glover, also known as rapper Childish Gambino, and Michelle welcomed their first child back in 2016.

The cherry on top came later that night, when Glover made Emmy HISTORY by becoming the first-ever black director to win for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for his FX comedy-drama.

Something tells us both his children, born and unborn, are immensely proud of his historic victory!