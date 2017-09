SOMERSET, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Two festival-goers pass a roll of toilet paper between toilet cubicles, during the 2004 Glastonbury Festival on June 25, 2004 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset, England. The music festival spans over 3 days and runs until June 27. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The guys talk about a serious bathroom question. Do you fold or do you scrunch? LOL!

So THAT’s J Niice... …is a common phrase you’ll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country’s biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...