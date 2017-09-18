CONCERT WEBCASTWatch Why Don't We's LIVE Interview & Performance From B96 RIGHT NOW!

Disney Channel Fam Sends Selena Gomez Love After Kidney Transplant

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez knows she can always count on her Disney Channel friends and family.

After revealing on Instagram that she had a kidney transplant over the summer, former Disney Channel stars sent an outpouring of support.

Former BFF and Barney co-star Demi Lovato highlighted Selena’s bravery to People, “I think that she is a very strong woman.”

“I’m very happy and proud of her,” she continued.

Selena’s ex and friend Nick Jonas was surprised by the news but proud of her nonetheless.

“I didn’t [know]. I was just as surprised as everyone else when I woke up and saw her Instagram,” Nick said while speaking with SiriusXM’s Hits 1. “But wow. That’s just incredible, and the strength she’s shown through all of that is inspiring.”

Nick also praised Selena’s BFF and fellow actress Francia Raisa’s who donated her kidney for her selfless act. “I’m pumped for her. I’m happy to see she’s doing well, it seems, and she was able to get the surgery and her friend helping her is a beautiful thing. So it’s all amazing.”

Selena’s on-screen Wizard’s of Waverly Place brother Jake T. Austin shared a heartfelt tribute writing, “You remind me daily to live my most authentic life without apologies while constantly inspiring me to be the best I can be for not only myself, but for others.”

 

Wizards of Waverly Place creator Todd J. Greenwald was also inspired by Francia’s selfless act, tweeting his appreciation and wishing her luck on her new show.

Selena’s suffers from lupus, an incurable autoimmune and inflammatory disease whose symptoms led to kidney failure.

Since opening up about her transplant, people have been so inspired and LupusResearch.org has raised roughly $500,000 to help fund lupus research!

 

 

