Chicago Represented Hard At The Emmys, Here’s The List Of Winners

Chicago was reppin hard at The Emmys last night. Chance The Rapper was in the show opener:

Common moved a step closer to becoming an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). He won the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics with Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins for their song “Letter to the Free” from the Ava DuVernay documentary 13th.

South Side Chicago native Lena Waithe, star of “Master of None,” became the first black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Comedy: “Veep” (HBO)

Best Drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)



Best Limited Series: “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)



Best Actor, Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)



Best Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)



Best Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)



Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” (HBO)

Television Movie: “Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)

Supporting Actor, Drama: John Lithgow, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Supporting Actress, Drama: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)



Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Directing for a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (“B.A.N.”) (FX)

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Reality Competition Program: “The Voice” (NBC)

Writing for a Comedy Series: Aziz Ansari andLena Waithe, “Master of None” (“Thanksgiving”) (Netflix)



Writing for a Drama Series: Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Offred (Pilot)”) (Hulu)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)



Directing for a Drama Series: Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Offred (Pilot)”) (Hulu)



Directing For a Limited Series: Jean-Marc Vallée, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Directing for a Variety Series: Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (“Host: Jimmy Fallon”)



Writing for a Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”(HBO)

*Structured Reality Program: “Shark Tank” (ABC)

*Unstructured Reality Program: “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

*Guest Actress, Drama: Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”(Hulu)

*Guest Actor, Drama: Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us” (NBC)

*Guest Actress, Comedy: Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

*Guest Actor, Comedy: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

*Animated Program: “Bob’s Burgers” (FOX)

*Reality Host: RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

*Awards presented during the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Sept. 9-10.