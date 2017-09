Drunk Driving is still the #1 cause of death on our roadways.

Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost – and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) wants to stop drunk driving, support those affected by drunk driving, prevent underage drinking, and strive for stricter impaired driving policy, whether that impairment is caused by alcohol or any other drug. B96 Cares!