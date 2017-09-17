TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Chicago Helped Make This A Week Niall Horan Will Remember For Life

Big week for Niall Horan. He turned 24 on Wednesday. Then Friday, he announced more tour dates and new album ‘Flicker’ will drop October 20 and released a new single from it called ‘Too Much To Ask’. He also has the #1 song in Chicago again for like the 5th week!

Here's this week's countdown:

20. Unforgettable – French Montana

19. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

18. Location – Khalid

17. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

16.Praying – Kesha

15. Friends – Justin Bieber, Bloodpop

14. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

13. Strip That Down – Liam Payne, Quavo

12. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled, Rihanna

11. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

10.Believer – Imagine Dragons

9.1-800273-8255 – Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid

8. What About Us – Pink

7.What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

6. Feel It Still – portugal. The Man

5. There’sNothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

4.No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

3.Attention – Charlie Puth

2.Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift