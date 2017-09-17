TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Chicago Helped Make This A Week Niall Horan Will Remember For Life

Big week for Niall Horan. He turned 24 on Wednesday. Then Friday, he announced more tour dates and new album ‘Flicker’ will drop October 20 and released a new single from it called ‘Too Much To Ask’. He also has the #1 song in Chicago again for like the 5th week!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Unforgettable – French Montana
19. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith
18. Location – Khalid
17. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
16.Praying – Kesha
15. Friends – Justin Bieber, Bloodpop
14. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
13. Strip That Down – Liam Payne, Quavo
12. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled, Rihanna
11. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
10.Believer – Imagine Dragons
9.1-800273-8255 – Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid
8. What About Us – Pink
7.What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA
6. Feel It Still – portugal. The Man
5. There’sNothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
4.No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato
3.Attention – Charlie PuthTOP 20 COUNTDOWN:
2.Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
- Slow Hands – Niall Horan