TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Chicago Helped Make This A Week Niall Horan Will Remember For Life

By Nikki
Photo: Courtesy Capitol

Big week for Niall Horan. He turned 24 on Wednesday. Then Friday, he announced more tour dates and new album ‘Flicker’ will drop October 20 and released a new single from it called ‘Too Much To Ask’. He also has the #1 song in Chicago again for like the 5th week!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Unforgettable – French Montana

19. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

18. Location – Khalid

17. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

16.Praying – Kesha

15. Friends – Justin Bieber, Bloodpop

14. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

13. Strip That Down – Liam Payne, Quavo

12. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled, Rihanna

11. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

10.Believer – Imagine Dragons

9.1-800273-8255 – Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid

8. What About Us – Pink

7.What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

6. Feel It Still – portugal. The Man

5. There’sNothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

4.No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

3.Attention – Charlie PuthTOP 20 COUNTDOWN:

2.Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

  1. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
