Ed Sheeran and Skrillex Teamed Up for a Surprise Set in Rosemont This Weekend

What does Ed Sheeran do after playing not one but TWO sold out show’s in Chicago this weekend?

He parties it up with major EDM producer Skrillex at a local Irish bar!

After his show on Friday night, Ed went to hang out at the Five Rose’s Pub in Rosemont.

According to a Facebook post, Skrillex asked Alex Peace, a DJ playing at the bar that night if he could “jump on the decks.”

He then played a 90-minute set a bunch of really lucky bar-goers. Seriously, they got like a VIP show!

Ed later jumped on the stage with Skrillex and rapped Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen.”

It was lit.

We’re waiting for that Skrillex/Ed Sheeran collab!

More videos on the Five Roses Twitter HERE!