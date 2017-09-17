Ed Sheeran and Skrillex Teamed Up for a Surprise Set in Rosemont This Weekend

What does Ed Sheeran do after playing not one but TWO sold out show’s in Chicago this weekend?
He parties it up with major EDM producer Skrillex at a local Irish bar!
After his show on Friday night, Ed went to hang out at the Five Rose’s Pub in Rosemont.
According to a Facebook post, Skrillex asked Alex Peace, a DJ playing at the bar that night if he could “jump on the decks.”
He then played a 90-minute set a bunch of really lucky bar-goers. Seriously, they got like a VIP show!
Ok. Here's my story. Sorry. It's really long. My mom and I went to a bar after the show. We were there for a few minutes and I recognized people from Ed's crew come in. Cool, right? Then a while later I recognize @jamesblunt . I didn't go up to him or take pictures because I just wanted to respect him being out for a good time. And who really wants people taking sneaky pictures of them? Anyway, later I noticed Kev walking in, and Ed behind him. They streamlined it up to the front so i figured they were going to another room. Then we noticed he was in a corner up front…blocked off by security of course. Then I realize Skrillex is the DJ (random!!) so we stayed and danced for a while longer. ed got on stage for a minute. Which is the only time I took pictures of him. Ended up being a pretty crazy night!!! #edsheeran #jamesblunt #skrillex
Ed later jumped on the stage with Skrillex and rapped Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen.”
It was lit.
We’re waiting for that Skrillex/Ed Sheeran collab!
