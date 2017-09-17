CONCERT WEBCASTWatch Why Don't We's LIVE Interview & Performance From B96 RIGHT NOW!

Ed Sheeran and Skrillex Teamed Up for a Surprise Set in Rosemont This Weekend

Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Skrillex

What does Ed Sheeran do after playing not one but TWO sold out show’s in Chicago this weekend?

He parties it up with major EDM producer Skrillex at a local Irish bar!

After his show on Friday night, Ed went to hang out at the Five Rose’s Pub in Rosemont.

According to a Facebook post, Skrillex asked Alex Peace, a DJ playing at the bar that night if he could “jump on the decks.”

He then played a 90-minute set a bunch of really lucky bar-goers. Seriously, they got like a VIP show!

Ok. Here's my story. Sorry. It's really long. My mom and I went to a bar after the show. We were there for a few minutes and I recognized people from Ed's crew come in. Cool, right? Then a while later I recognize @jamesblunt . I didn't go up to him or take pictures because I just wanted to respect him being out for a good time. And who really wants people taking sneaky pictures of them? Anyway, later I noticed Kev walking in, and Ed behind him. They streamlined it up to the front so i figured they were going to another room. Then we noticed he was in a corner up front…blocked off by security of course. Then I realize Skrillex is the DJ (random!!) so we stayed and danced for a while longer. ed got on stage for a minute. Which is the only time I took pictures of him. Ended up being a pretty crazy night!!! #edsheeran #jamesblunt #skrillex

A post shared by Sarah Lynn (@slk061484) on

Ed later jumped on the stage with Skrillex and rapped Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen.”

It was lit.

We’re waiting for that Skrillex/Ed Sheeran collab!

More videos on the Five Roses Twitter HERE!

