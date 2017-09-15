WATCH: “Fuller House” Season 3 Trailer is Chock Full of Nostalgia For 30th Anniversary

30 years…. can we just stop and talk about how insane that is?

Fuller House, a reboot to the beloved Full House, is celebrating the 30th anniversary with fans that have been with them since the very beginning.

I’d like to say I was one of those fans but when the series premiered on September 22, 1987, I wasn’t even born. I did however get hooked as early as 1993 and remember watching reruns with my late grandmother as I got older.

To celebrate the milestone, the third season will air on Sept. 22, 2017, coinciding with the original air date.

As the newly released footage indicates, expect a ton of nostalgia.

Danny, Jesse and Joey arrive to celebrate the day Jesse and Joey first moved in to help Danny raise his three girls, two of whom still live in the house. Although to be fair, I’d probably still live at home if it meant that I didn’t have to pay through-the-roof-rent in San Fran!

Not only do the three father figures recreate their entrances from the original pilot, they’re even wearing the same outfits, albeit bigger sizes.

Steve’s wedding is a major focus point this season. Like most exes, DJ is pumped to be a bridesmaid in the wedding, but soon begins to feel sentimental when she realizes she won’t be getting her happy ending with her high school sweetheart.

Still, she’s happy with Matt and despite the cheesiness of the series, I hope the series takes a realistic approach because sometimes, first loves just don’t work out and that’s ok.

Jesse and Rebecca also adopted a daughter and named her after Danny’s late wife, Stephanie began dating Kimmie’s brother and well, Kimmie’s just being Kimmie!

Check out the promo in the player above and get ready for new adventures with the Tanners and Fullers!