The Weeknd Reportedly Scheduled “Starboy” Tour Around Selena Gomez’s Kidney Transplant

The Weeknd takes home the award for best boyfriend of the year.
People reports that the scheduled his tour around Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant surgery.
Gomez shared the news with fans on Instagram just yesterday.
Francia Raisa, one of Selena’s best friends, donated a kidney to the actress who suffered from kidney failure due to her Lupus, a rare autoimmune disease.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
The timeline does seem to add up. His ‘Starboy’ tour kicked off in February and ended in July. Selena’s procedure was said to have taken place sometime in the summer, when Abel was on a break. He picked up touring again September 6th.
“It was a super serious operation and all her friends were worried,” an insider told the mag.
We’re just happy Selena is doing better and has such a strong support system!
Francia was incredible brave to make such a life-altering decision and give her best friend such a beautiful gift.