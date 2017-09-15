The Weeknd Reportedly Scheduled “Starboy” Tour Around Selena Gomez’s Kidney Transplant

The Weeknd takes home the award for best boyfriend of the year.

People reports that the scheduled his tour around Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant surgery.

Gomez shared the news with fans on Instagram just yesterday.

Francia Raisa, one of Selena’s best friends, donated a kidney to the actress who suffered from kidney failure due to her Lupus, a rare autoimmune disease.

The timeline does seem to add up. His ‘Starboy’ tour kicked off in February and ended in July. Selena’s procedure was said to have taken place sometime in the summer, when Abel was on a break. He picked up touring again September 6th.

“It was a super serious operation and all her friends were worried,” an insider told the mag.

We’re just happy Selena is doing better and has such a strong support system!

Francia was incredible brave to make such a life-altering decision and give her best friend such a beautiful gift.