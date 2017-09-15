The Cash Me Outside Girl Landed A Major Record Deal

By Rebecca Ortiz
Remember the bratty “Cash Me Outside” girl on Dr. Phil? Well she just landed a record deal with a MAJOR label!

TRUE!

Danielle Bregoli didn’t see the help of Dr. Phil after his show…her and her Mom agent’ed up! Danielle released a few songs (and videos) going by the name ‘Bhad Bhabie’, one being “Cash Me Outside”:

But her latest song “These Heaux” was the one that caught Atlantic Records ears:

That video had over 21 million views on YouTube and to #77 on the Hot 100 (the youngest female rapper to do that)!

What do you think?

Altantic Records (who’s signed Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa and more) loved it all and has signed her to a “multi record deal worth millions” :0

No word on when we can expect music from her.

Would you buy her record?

