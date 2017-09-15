Shay Mitchell’s New Lifetime Show Is a Darker “Pretty Little Liars”

Shay Mitchell isn’t done being a pretty little liar just yet.

Pretty Little Liars came to a satisfying end a few months but the liars have been busies than ever working on new projects.

In fact, Shay’s new Lifetime show titled “You” seems like it took a page right out of A’s playbook.

“It still has all those elements that PLL had with it being sort of a mystery, there’s a romance part to it and it’s just exciting,” Shay told Entertainment Tonight

The series follows a brilliant bookstore manager, Joe (played by Gossip Girls’ Penn Badgley!) who falls for aspiring write Beck. His crush quickly goes from innocent to obsession, which sounds eerily like a certain black-hooded figure we know.

“It’s definitely going to have those elements,” Shay continued. “I think it’s a little bit more mature. It deals with a lot of crazy things like PLL did, but it’s a different storyline.”

Shay stars as Peach Salinger, a queen bee type character that’s far from Emily Fields and is also madly in love with Joe.

Social media, stalking, possible murder and love triangles…. this is the grown-up version of PLL isn’t it!?

“If you loved PLL, you’re gonna absolutely love You,” Shay said. “And if you never saw PLL, you’re still going to love You,” she said of the thriller.

The other liars have been keeping pretty busy as well.

Lucy Hale is currently filming her new CW show Life Sentence where she plays a former terminal cancer patient that fins out she’s completely cured. Definitely different than her storyline on PLL.

Sasha Pieterse has been getting her dance on as she prepares to take on the dance floor during the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Similarly, Troian Bellisario continued down the “twin path” but this time her twin was Harry Potter’s Tom Felton in the film Feed.

And Janel Parish took a bloody turn for her new “home invasion thriller” Hell Is Where The Home Is.

We honestly couldn’t see her in anything that didn’t involve mystery and death.