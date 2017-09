CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Grey Goose cocktails are displayed at the CAA Party with Grey Goose at Soho House Cannes in celebration of the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Villa Eilenroc on May 14, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Grey Goose)