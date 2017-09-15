[Listen] Date Or Dial-Tone: Will This Couple Bond Over Prince?

Paul Bardetta (R) of Sydney, laughs as he talks with his celebrity date and local television host Brooke Sheehan (L), during an online dating promotion by Australia's only live, mobile dating website "Partner4Real", in Sydney, 17 September 2007. Over the next week Bardetta will date 20 women at his portable house on Circular Quay in Sydney, selecting one to take to Paris with him as a prize. AFP PHOTO/Greg WOOD (Photo credit should read GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images)