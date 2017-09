If Halloween is your fave movie another is on the way! And Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to reprise her role as Laurie Strode to battle Michael Myers one last time!

She posted this on Instagram:

Now no word if this will be the last film? Or maybe just the beginning of a new cycle of Michael Myers movies!

All we’re given is it will come out next year in time for Halloween on 10/18/17!

Can’t wait!