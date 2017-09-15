How Shake Shack is Celebrating the Return of Will & Grace

The return of Will & Grace on September 28th has people freaking out and Shake Shake is celebrating with some boozy shakes!

From now until October 1st, select Shake Shacks will be selling 2 shakes inspired by the show!

The “Will & Grace” will have cinnamon-marshmallow frozen custard blended with fudge.

AND my fave – since Karen is the resident ‘boozer’ the “Jack and Karen” and will have strawberry frozen custard with Prosecco blended in.

Plus, $2 of every shake will go to GLAAD (the shakes are $5.99 each).

Awesome right?

CHEERS to Will & Grace and these new yummy shakes!