Pet adoption is quickly becoming the preferred way to find a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten.

Since pets in rescues and shelters usually come from a home where the owners ran out of money, got divorced, or had to move, it’s common to find that the dogs and cats that are already house-trained, good with kids, or do well with other pets.

Best of all, rescues care for their animals, and the dogs and cats don’t leave the organization without having their shots and being taken to the vet. B96 Cares!