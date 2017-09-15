All The 5K’s You Need To Run/Walk This Fall

Summer may be ending but that doesn’t mean you have to stop running outside!
Based on all these 5k run and walks, it’s actually encouraged.
Fall is the perfect season to get outside, enjoy the breeze and squeeze in some cardio.
Many runs are for a good cause, some directly involve your kiddos or dogs, others require you to have some fun and dress up and others give you wine or hot chocolate upon completion.
In other words, you should definitely look through this list and pick a few that tickle your fancy.
Get your jogging shoes ready!
Saturday, Sept. 23
Hyde Park Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk ($35)
5200 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
Wednesday, September 27
Womens Fall Running/Walking Group ($50)
Parks/Trails in Sun Prairie, Sun prairie
Saturday, September 30
Day of the Dog: Run, Walk or Jog 5K & 10K 2017 – Chicago ($13-$18)
Chicago, Chicago
Happy Halloween Run 5K – ($39)
Chicago, IL 2017
Saturday, October 7
Bank of America Chicago Marathon Pasta Dinner 2017 ($30-$40)
The Plaza at Millennium Park, Chicago
Beer Run – Burnt City Brewing – Part of the 2017 IL Brewery Running Series ($30-$100)
Burnt City Brewing 2747 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
Saturday, October 14
Ditka Dash 5K – ($50)
Soldier Field • 1410 Museum Campus Drive Chicago, IL 60605
Sunday, October 15Superhero 5K – ($15-$30)
SEBA Park • 50 W. State Street South Elgin, IL 60177
Saturday, October 21
Chicago Wicked Wine Run – ($45-$70)
Cantigny Park 15251 Winfield Rd Wheaton, IL 60189
Pumpkins in the Park 5K – ($15-$44)
Lincoln Park – South Fieldhouse
Sunday, October 22
Pumpkin Spice 5K – ($35)
Jackson Park 1901 East Hayes Dr. Chicago, IL 60637
2017 JJC Haunted 5K – ($15-$30)
Joliet Junior College 1215 Houbolt Road Joliet, IL 60431
Saturday, October 28
Halloween Costume Clash 5k – ($15-$35)
Hammel Woods Forest Preserve 554 Brook Forest Ave Shorewood, IL 60404
Trick or Trot 5K and Little Devil Dash 1K ($10-$25)
The Gazebo in Villa Park at the Prairie Path Ardmore Ave. & Park Blvd. Villa Park, IL 60181
Sunday, October 29th
Hot Chocolate 15k/5k – ($39-$74)
Grant Park, Chicago, IL
Saturday, November 4
UNO Carrera De Los Muertos/Race of the Dead 5K – ($30-$50)
Chicago Park District – Addams/Medill Park 1301 W. 14th Street Chicago, IL 60608
Saturday, November 18
Blacklight Run – Chicago, IL – ($20-$45)
Toyota Park 7000 Harlem Ave Bridgeview, IL 60455
Sunday, November 19
Turkey Trot Tune-Up 5K – ($35)
Lisle Community Park 1825 Short Street Lisle, IL 60532
Lincolnwood Turkey Trot 2017 – ($15-$32)
Proesel Park 7055 Kostner Avenue Lincolnwood, IL 60712