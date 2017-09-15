All The 5K’s You Need To Run/Walk This Fall

Summer may be ending but that doesn’t mean you have to stop running outside!

Based on all these 5k run and walks, it’s actually encouraged.

Fall is the perfect season to get outside, enjoy the breeze and squeeze in some cardio.

Many runs are for a good cause, some directly involve your kiddos or dogs, others require you to have some fun and dress up and others give you wine or hot chocolate upon completion.

In other words, you should definitely look through this list and pick a few that tickle your fancy.

Get your jogging shoes ready!

Saturday, Sept. 23

Hyde Park Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk ($35)

5200 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

Wednesday, September 27

Womens Fall Running/Walking Group ($50)

Parks/Trails in Sun Prairie, Sun prairie

Saturday, September 30

Day of the Dog: Run, Walk or Jog 5K & 10K 2017 – Chicago ($13-$18)

Chicago, Chicago

Happy Halloween Run 5K – ($39)

Chicago, IL 2017

Saturday, October 7

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Pasta Dinner 2017 ($30-$40)

The Plaza at Millennium Park, Chicago

Beer Run – Burnt City Brewing – Part of the 2017 IL Brewery Running Series ($30-$100)

Burnt City Brewing 2747 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614

Saturday, October 14

Ditka Dash 5K – ($50)

Soldier Field • 1410 Museum Campus Drive Chicago, IL 60605

Sunday, October 15Superhero 5K – ($15-$30)

SEBA Park • 50 W. State Street South Elgin, IL 60177

Saturday, October 21

Chicago Wicked Wine Run – ($45-$70)

Cantigny Park 15251 Winfield Rd Wheaton, IL 60189

Pumpkins in the Park 5K – ($15-$44)

Lincoln Park – South Fieldhouse

Sunday, October 22

Pumpkin Spice 5K – ($35)

Jackson Park 1901 East Hayes Dr. Chicago, IL 60637

2017 JJC Haunted 5K – ($15-$30)

Joliet Junior College 1215 Houbolt Road Joliet, IL 60431

Saturday, October 28

Halloween Costume Clash 5k – ($15-$35)

Hammel Woods Forest Preserve 554 Brook Forest Ave Shorewood, IL 60404

Trick or Trot 5K and Little Devil Dash 1K ($10-$25)

The Gazebo in Villa Park at the Prairie Path Ardmore Ave. & Park Blvd. Villa Park, IL 60181

Sunday, October 29th

Hot Chocolate 15k/5k – ($39-$74)

Grant Park, Chicago, IL

Saturday, November 4

UNO Carrera De Los Muertos/Race of the Dead 5K – ($30-$50)

Chicago Park District – Addams/Medill Park 1301 W. 14th Street Chicago, IL 60608

Saturday, November 18

Blacklight Run – Chicago, IL – ($20-$45)

Toyota Park 7000 Harlem Ave Bridgeview, IL 60455

Sunday, November 19

Turkey Trot Tune-Up 5K – ($35)

Lisle Community Park 1825 Short Street Lisle, IL 60532

Lincolnwood Turkey Trot 2017 – ($15-$32)

Proesel Park 7055 Kostner Avenue Lincolnwood, IL 60712