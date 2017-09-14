Zayn Calls His Friendship with Louis Tomlinson “Civil”

Zayn opened up about his friendship with Louis Tomlinson recently after the two publicly made amends.

The reunion was inspired by Tomlinson’s late mother Johannah Deakin, whose dying wish was for her son to reconcile with his friend and former bandmate.

“My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f–king short. A mother’s intuition is just f–king crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted,” he todl The Sun.

Taking his mother’s advice, Tomlinson reached out to Zayn and the two are “mates again,” but according to Zayn it “isn’t what it used to be.”

“Yeah we spoke about that, we’re in touch, everything is on a civil level,” Malik told Us Weekly. “It’s not the way it used to be, obviously we were a lot closer because we were together the entire time, spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re not so we’re living our own lives, we’re all growing as individual men and we still keep in touch and check in with each other not as much as we used to.”

I guess something is better than nothing. At least we know there’s no bad blood between the two of them.

And seriously, “it isn’t what it used to be” sounds like a great premise for a hit song.