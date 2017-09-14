THIS Could Replace Getting ‘The Boot’ On Your Car?

Ever get a boot on your car? 99.9% of the time you will not get it off illegally. File under ‘Only In Chicago’ I found the .1% that was able to pry it off. Then they stuck it in the trash! So gangsta:

Now there’s this thing called ‘The Barnacle’ that is making it’s way to windshields in the Chicago area. It’s like a boot that covers your entire windshield so you can’t see to drive. It also has a gps tracker on it. I suppose it will work unless you owe more than what a new windshield costs…then…well.