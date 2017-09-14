Shocking – Josh Duhamel and Fergie Announce Seperation

attends "TrevorLIVE LA" honoring Jane Lynch and Toyota for the Trevor Project at Hollywood Palladium on December 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
Fergie and Josh Duhamel (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Trevor Project)

Our hearts can’t take any more of this.

We were so distraught when Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their divorce but Josh Duhamel and Fergie splitting officially means love is dead.

After 8-years of marriage, the couple announced that they are breaking up.

“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” they said in a joint statement to People magazine.

The two married in 2009 and are parents to 4-year-old son, Axl.
They celebrated their 8-year anniversary back in January.

8 years!! Love you babe.

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

 

The last picture they posted together was back in July.

 

The pop star has been busy working on her long-awaited new album, Double Dutchess.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live