Shocking – Josh Duhamel and Fergie Announce Seperation

Our hearts can’t take any more of this.

We were so distraught when Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their divorce but Josh Duhamel and Fergie splitting officially means love is dead.

After 8-years of marriage, the couple announced that they are breaking up.

“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” they said in a joint statement to People magazine.

The two married in 2009 and are parents to 4-year-old son, Axl.

They celebrated their 8-year anniversary back in January.

8 years!! Love you babe. A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

The last picture they posted together was back in July.

WHO'S COMIN TO PARTY WITH US ON SATURDAY NIGHT?!!! (Link in bio) https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3628220/fergie-minot-north-dakota-state-fair A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

The pop star has been busy working on her long-awaited new album, Double Dutchess.