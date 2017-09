Wow! We are shocked to learn the Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant over the summer. Now we knew that she has battled with health issues like Lupus but we didn’t see this one coming. This is a serious surgery and we are so happy she made it through and recovered successfully.

Her friend, Secret Life of the American Teenager star Francia Raisa is the one who gave her the ultimate gift. See what she says about it below: