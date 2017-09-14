Earlier this year, fans were sucked into the world of the Monterey mom’s on Big Little Lies and now, they want to keep coming back for more.
The Emmy nominated HBO series, originally developed as a limited series, has grown such a fan base that everyone is pushing for a second season.
Nicole Kidman, who played Celeste Wright, told E! News that the cast is taking their time deciding whether or not a second season would make sense for the story.
“No, it’s still not decided because it is a lot to pull together,” the actress said during the Michael Kors Collection show at New York Fashion Week.
“The first one was a lot to put together, so we are sort of not taking it lightly in terms of what it needs,” she added.
She acknowledges all the love and is very humble with the show’s success exclaiming, “we’re just so happy that the show has been received in the way it’s received.”
Reese Witherspoon previously confirmed that conversations are happening with Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book revealed that they are figuring out what’s best for the characters.
And while we’re all impatient for more drama, it’s definitely best that these ladies take their time crafting an authentic storyline. I would hate to see the second season flop because it was thrown together for the sake of the audience.